October 29, 2022

UN urges ‘all parties’ to make ‘every effort’ to extend grain export deal

UN urges ‘all parties’ to extend grain export deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the call on Friday “All Parties” to do “Every effort” to extend the Ukrainian grain export agreement, his spokesman said. He insisted on raising it quickly “barriers” For Russian export.

The Black Sea Agreement, signed on July 22 by the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, allowed the export of more than 9 million tons of Ukrainian grain and freed it from the global food crisis caused by the war.

But uncertainty surrounding the extension of the deal has already pushed up the prices of some commodities. They were linked to statements by Russia, which condemned a second agreement signed the same day that would not allow exports of its own grain and fertilizers.

Initial period of Ukrainian export contract “120 days, automatically extended on November 19 if no party objects”Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press release.

“We call on all parties to fully implement both agreements, including renewing the Black Sea Initiative and openly removing remaining barriers to Russian grain and fertilizer exports.”he added. “We don’t underestimate the challenges, but we know we can overcome them”He promised.

“Governments, shipping companies, grain and fertilizer traders and farmers around the world need clarity”He continued.

