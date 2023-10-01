The empty deck of the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth is causing talk across the Channel

For its next mission, the Royal Navy’s flagship will carry eight F-35B fighters, while its normal carrying capacity is 24 aircraft. SWNS/SWNS/ABACA

The Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft is two-thirds empty due to shortages.

The bridge Queen Elizabeth is rare. A British aircraft carrier needs planes. The centerpiece of international deployments in the North Atlantic and around Norway, the Royal Navy’s flagship will be two-thirds empty. It carries only eight fifth-generation fighters, fueling controversy over the current capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the British Army in general.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth Thirty-six F-35B Lightnings can be accommodated and typically 24 are operationally required. But, according to times, with only eight fighters for this very light mission. By comparison, the newspaper recalls that the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. FordWhen he traveled the same area earlier in the year, more than forty aircraft were on board.

“It’s barely symbolic.”

“Having an aircraft carrier without planes makes no sense. Admiral Lord West, former Chief of the Royal Navy commentedImagination…