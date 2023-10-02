October 2, 2023

The Sumi region, in the northeast of the country, has been shelled by Russian forces

Rusty Knowles October 2, 2023 3 min read

Cover Image: On October 1, 2023 in Kyiv, in honor of Defender of the Fatherland Day, the shield of the Monument to the Glory of the Motherland will be illuminated in the colors of Ukraine. STRINGER/REUTERS

  • Joe Biden assured Kiev of US support. The day after the US Congress voted for an emergency funding measure for the federal administration, barring new aid to Ukraine. “I want to say to our allies, the American people and the people of Ukraine, you can count on our support. We will not give up » Ukraine hammered the US president from the White House.
  • Ukraine, for its part, declared “for work” With America. “The Ukrainian government is actively working with its American partners to confirm the new US budget proposal. (…) New funds to help Ukraine »Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.
  • Sumy Oblast was shelled by Russian forces over the weekend. The Telegram message announced the military administration of this region of northeastern Ukraine. According to the administration, forty bombs fell in the city of Krasnophilia alone in twenty-four hours, injuring at least one person.
  • Russian drone strike It struck three civilian infrastructures in Oman between Saturday and Sunday night, targeting a grain store, according to the head of the Cherkasy region’s military administration., in central Ukraine. Targeted strikes “Sunflower seeds, approximately 90 tonnes harvested per floor”, emphasized Igor stool, Cited by the media Suspilne. An area of ​​about 3,600 square meters was destroyed in the fire.
  • The Slovak populist party Smar-SD won a legislative vote in Slovakia against aid to Ukraine. Almost according to the total number of votes. The vote is seen as crucial to whether Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million people and a member of the European Union and NATO, can remain pro-Western or turn toward Russia.
  • Conscription for Russian military service, which begins on the 1stR October included territories illegally annexed by Russia for the first time. These are the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.
