October 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Zelensky’s peace plan discussed at summit in Malta without Russia

Rusty Knowles October 28, 2023 1 min read

The third session of Ukraine-backed talks to end the Russian invasion begins in Malta this Saturday with representatives from around fifty countries, without Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes the two-day meeting, which follows similar gatherings in Jeddah and Copenhagen this summer, will build support for his 10-point plan to end the war fueled by the Russian invasion by February 2022.

Diplomatic advisers and international organizations from 50 countries are expected to join the Saudi summit in August, in addition to the 40 participating countries. Andriy Iermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, said, “This meeting is a strong signal that unity around Ukraine is preserved.”

Zelensky presents his ten-point peace plan, which calls for Russia to withdraw all its troops outside Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. But Russia – which announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions – Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya in September 2022, and Crimea in 2014 – has ruled out any solution to cede these territories.

See also  Mandatory gynecological tests: Australians to sue Qatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Hundreds were arrested during Jewish demonstrations in support of Gaza

October 28, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Israeli military announced that ground forces will expand their operations in Gaza this evening, with Hamas saying it is “ready” if Israel launches a ground offensive.

October 28, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The IDF makes a new ground incursion into the Gaza Strip

October 27, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend attacks Justin Timberlake

October 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Sources – Arizona will likely start QB Noah Fifita against Oregon St. Louis.

October 28, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

How some tourists braved Hurricane Otis in Acapulco

October 28, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
1 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Zelensky’s peace plan discussed at summit in Malta without Russia

October 28, 2023 Rusty Knowles