Hundreds were arrested during Jewish demonstrations in support of Gaza

Several hundred people were arrested in New York on Friday. Cana Betancourt/AFP

Police announced that at least 200 people had been arrested after a protest rally against the bombings in Gaza was disbanded.

Hundreds of people were arrested in New York on Friday during a demonstration organized by a Jewish movement against Israel’s bombing of Gaza, police and organizers said.

New York police announced at least 200 arrests, and organizers said more than 300 were arrested when the rally broke up inside New York’s Grand Central Station.

Photographs taken at the scene showed long lines of young men wearing black sweatshirts emblazoned with the words “”.Not in our name» (not on our behalf) and “Cease fire now» (now ceasefire).

A massive sit-in was organized by the group Jewish Voice for Peace-New York City, which said several thousand participants blocked the station’s main meeting. about this”It was the largest act of lawlessness New York City had seen in twenty years“, he said.

Pictures show the terminal crowded with protesters holding placards that read “Palestinians must be free“and”Mourning for the dead, fighting like hell for the living“.

Rabbis begin the event by lighting Shabbat candles and reciting the Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

“The Sabbath is normally a day of rest, but we cannot rest when genocide is being committed in our nameRabbi May Yeh said in a statement released by the organizers.

“The lives of Palestinians and Israelis are intertwined, and security can only come from justice, equality and freedom for all.“, she added.