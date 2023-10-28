Reporting. In Istanbul, tens of thousands of people rallied in support of Palestine after Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

The rally was organized by the ruling party AKP. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a speech in which he condemned the positions of France and the United States, which, according to him, “demean Muslims.

It is a continuous flow that gradually fills the tarmac of the old Atatürk Airport. On Saturday October 28, a demonstration was organized in Istanbul at the initiative of the ruling party AKP. Tens of thousands of Turks responded and public transport was free for the event.

Many came with their families, no slogans, no placards inside the enclosure. For once, the Turkish flag competes with Palestine. Support spanned the entire Turkish population: conservative Muslims and secularists alike. Ismail with his daughter: “I came to protest against terrorist Israel. I stand with the oppressed people of Palestine.”

“I am ready to go and fight for the Palestinian people. I am ready to be a martyr”

Many women wear veils, black abayas, and a green ribbon on their foreheads to proclaim the greatness of Allah, while others wear the keffiyeh, a Palestinian scarf, over their shoulders. There are also ethnic Uzbeks, and a young man displays a large Uyghur flag.

President Erdogan presents himself as the protector of the Palestinians

“West’s Contempt for Gaza” Much criticized. President Erdogan called on Israel “End this madness and save the public”. Erdogan wants to be the guarantor of the Palestinians and demands a two-state solution.

If he was a moderate, he called on both sides to end the violence the day after Oct. 7, his speech hardened after a strike against a Gaza hospital that Turkey blamed on Israel. He does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization and maintains links with organizations he calls “A Liberation Movement”. In recent months, Erdogan has begun a rapprochement with the Jewish state, but now there is no question of a visit.

“The West bears full responsibility for the carnage in Gaza. Israel is a war criminal who slaughters women and children with complete impunity.” Recep Tayyip Erdogan At franceinfo

The Islamist parties that support him are pushing for this radicalization, as is his conservative base. “No,” the president also chides the West“Only an insult to Muslim blood.”. The United States is especially mocked, as is the European Union. As a good politician, Recep Tayyip Erdogan knows that in order to retain the support of his voters, he must retain precious votes during next year’s municipal elections.