Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’, has died at the age of 54.

Rusty Knowles October 29, 2023 2 min read

According to several American media, the actor was found dead at his home on Saturday.

Actor Matthew Perry at a press party "GQ" in Hollywood, California (USA), November 17, 2022. (Philip Farron/Getty Images North America/AFP)

He was one of the most famous group of friends on the small screen. Actor Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in the American sitcom FriendsSeveral American media outlets reported on Saturday, October 28 that he had died at the age of 54. According to Los Angeles TimesAt his home in Los Angeles (California), the actor was passed out in his jacuzzi by his assistant. According to the anonymous sources cited, there was no indication that it was a criminal act. Los Angeles Times and specialized media TMZHe was the first to announce death.

In a press release Los Angeles Timessaid Warner Bros. TV Studio, which produced the iconic series “destroyed” By his obituary. “Matthew is an incredibly talented actor. (…) his comedic genius is felt around the world” Add the studio. NBC, the sitcom’s original broadcast of ten seasons, said it was “Deeply saddened by the untimely death of Matthew Perry.” “He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world (…) and his legacy will live on for generations”According to the American channel.

Many celebrities also reacted to the announcement of the actor’s death. Maggie Wheeler played his girlfriend, Janice FriendsHe said there will be “Fortunate to be able to share these creative moments” With Matthew Perry. “Everyone loved him, especially me.”said actress Selma Blair On the same social network.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a former classmate of the actor, also paid tribute to him. “Matthew Perry’s passing is sad and heartbreaking. I will never forget our school sports and I know people around the world will never forget the joy you brought them. He wrote X (formerly Twitter). Thanks Matthew for all the laughs. You were loved and you will be missed.

