On Egyptian television, Khaled Meshaal also said that these military strikes would be taught in Russian military schools.

China will consider implementing one “Similar Attack” to Hamas in Israel on the island of Taiwan. This was stated during a long interview Le Figaro On Thursday, October 26, Sada Elballad, one of the leaders of Hamas abroad, spoke on Egyptian television, able to verify the translation.

Khalid Mezkal, considered one of the founders of the terrorist movement, is currently based in Qatar and has been a member of its political bureau since its inception. He also served as President between 1996 and 2017. China would have taken the October 7 attack as an example “stunning”he added.

Early that morning, the terrorist organization Hamas launched a brutal and unexpected attack inside Israeli territory. Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip and commandos infiltrated several points, massacring civilians and soldiers. About 1,400 people were killed in Israel, mostly civilians and the majority on the day of the attack. The Hamas Health Ministry reported that 8,005 Palestinians, including 3,324 children, were killed in the Gaza Strip after the Jewish state’s retaliation.

“Arabs teach the whole world a lesson”

The Chinese government considers Taiwan, home to more than 23 million people, part of its territory and has vowed to one day reunify it by force if necessary. In recent years, Beijing has intensified its military threats and political and economic pressure on the self-ruled island. Last April, after a meeting between Taiwan’s president and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, China conducted military exercises simulating a siege of the island.

“The Russians told us that our October 7 operation would be taught in military academies”The Hamas leader boasted in the same interview. “They benefited from our attack because it distracted America from the war in Ukraine.”, he added. On the same day, Russia officially welcomed Hamas In Moscow. “Arabs teach the whole world a lesson”Khalid finished with Meshaal.