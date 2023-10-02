October 2, 2023

Nightclub fire in Murcia, Spain: The nightclub has been administratively closed for a year

October 2, 2023

The investigation must determine the responsibilities of each person and the malfunctions that allowed the establishment to remain open at night.

A Murcia nightclub following a horrific fire that killed 13 people has to be closed. This was pointed out by the municipality, which explained that the establishment was subject to administrative closure.

“The first notice was sent in January 2022, then the appeal was rejected in March and it was ordered to close in October,” details Eldiaro. In fact, the establishment made changes in 2019 to create several locations that were not verified by the operating permit.

A nightclub where 13 people died in a violent fire in Murcia on Sunday has been under an administrative closure order for a year and has not been used, officials in the southeastern city of the country said.

— Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) October 2, 2023

The original Teater nightclub was given a second La Fonda Milagros, separated only by a few plaster partitions and no legal presence. We don’t know if it had a separate emergency exit, refer to our Spanish counterparts.

The municipality has indicated that it intends to become a civil party in legal proceedings against the company that runs the nightclub. The investigation must also determine why this administrative closure was not respected.

The fire broke out between the night of Saturday, September 30 and 1 a.m. on SundayR October in this night club with many nightclubs. The death toll stands at 13.

