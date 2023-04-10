The engineer begins his position as the MBTA’s new general manager on Monday

Starting Monday as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, Philip Eng is an engineer with nearly 40 years experience in the transportation business, including as president of the Long Island Railroad District Transit Authority and interim president of New York City Transit. The new General Manager took the blue line to work and spoke with riders about their experiences and goals from the MBTA. His first day on the job came two weeks after Governor Maura Healy announced that he would be the new leader of the MBTA. A new way of doing business in the MBTA. As an engineer, transportation expert of 40 years, and a rider myself, I focus on finding innovative solutions to complex problems and approaching them with a sense of urgency that always puts the customer first.” We have the workforce to deliver the reliable service that riders deserve.” The engineer worked his way up the ranks of the New York State Department of Transportation beginning in the 1980s, eventually serving as Executive Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer from 2013-17. He then served as Chief Operating Officer for the MTA, overseeing Successful efforts to improve performance and efficiency at all agencies, including NYCTA, Metro-North Railroad, Long Island Railroad, and MTA Bridges and Tunnels.The engineer led procurement and awarded a $540 million contract to upgrade the authority’s mobile ticketing system Transportation and improving TTA contracting methods to ensure projects are completed better on time, with lower costs and improved quality and durability.From 2018 to 2022, Eng served as President of MTA Long Island Rail Road, managing a system with 7,600 employees and an operating budget of 1.6 Billion dollar. He turned the system from the worst on-time performer in decades to the most consistent on-time performer in railroad history. His salary will be $470,000 before bonuses. Former MBTA General Manager Steve Buftak made about $417,000, including bonuses. The engineer will receive an annual retention payment of $30,000 and each year starting July 2024 he will receive success bonuses of 10%, 15% and 20% of his salary The engineer will face enormous challenges with a struggling public transit system that has been brought into sharp focus Over the past year, one safety issue has been an Orange Line train in July 2022 that caught fire on a bridge in Somerville, prompting dozens of passengers to evacuate the train and another to jump into the Mystic River below. It was one of many safety issues at the MBTA that led to a federal investigation, which led to a scathing report from the Federal Transit Administration. About missing safety tests.

Philip Ng began his job Monday as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The engineer is an engineer with nearly 40 years of transportation experience, including as president of the Metropolitan Long Island Railroad and interim president of New York City Transit. The new General Manager took the blue line to work and spoke with riders about their experiences and goals from the MBTA. His first day in office came two weeks after Governor Maura Healy announced that he would be the new leader of the MBTA. “It’s time for a new way of doing business at the MBTA. As an engineer, transportation expert for 40 years, and a rider myself, I focus on finding innovative solutions to complex problems and approaching them with a sense of urgency that always puts the customer first.” . “I am also committed to supporting the hardworking employees who keep the MBTA running and ramping up recruitment to ensure we have the workforce to deliver the reliable service that riders deserve.” The engineer worked his way up the ranks of the New York State Department of Transportation beginning in the 1980s, eventually serving as Deputy Executive Commissioner and Chief Engineer from 2013-17. He then served as Chief Operating Officer of the MTA, overseeing successful efforts to improve performance and efficiency across agencies, including the New York City Transit Authority, Metro-North, Long Island Railroad, and MTA Bridges and Tunnels. The engineer led procurement and awarded a $540 million contract to upgrade the TTA mobile ticketing system and improve TTA contracting methods to ensure projects are better completed on time, with lower costs and improved quality and durability. See also Chinese economic data, Japanese GDP misses expectations From 2018 to 2022, Eng served as President of the MTA Long Island Rail Road, managing a system with 7,600 employees and an operating budget of $1.6 billion. He turned the system from the worst on-time performer in decades to the most consistent on-time performer in railroad history. His salary will be $470,000 before bonuses. Former MBTA General Manager Steve Buftak made about $417,000, including bonuses. The engineer will receive an annual retention payment of $30,000 and each year starting July 2024, will receive success bonuses of 10%, 15% and 20% of their salary. The engineer will face daunting challenges with the turbulent public transportation system that has come into sharp focus over the past year. One safety issue was an Orange Line train in July 2022 that caught fire on a bridge in Somerville, prompting dozens of passengers to evacuate the train and one jumping into the Mystic River below. The fire was one of several MBTA safety issues that prompted a federal investigation, resulting in a scathing report from the Federal Transit Administration. Video below: A scathing report on the safety of the MBTA In March, the MBTA implemented global speed limits on trains and carriages after officials learned proper documentation about safety tests was missing.

“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”