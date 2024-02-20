The EU summoned Russian officials to Brussels

The EU summoned the Russian charge d'affaires in Brussels, Kirill Lokhvino. “anger” After the death of Alexei Navalny in custody. The EU diplomatic service announced on Tuesday, February 20 “responsibility” The death of a Russian enemy in prison “Ultimately it's up to President Putin and the Russian authorities.” Michael Seibert, Director General of the European External Action Service for Russia, “Calls on Russia to Allow Free and Transparent International Investigation” death of the opponent and “It urged Russia to hand over the body of the deceased to his family without further delay and allow the funeral arrangements to be made.”

During this call, the EU diplomat “Russia reaffirms that it must immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners and all those arrested throughout Russia, paying tribute to Alexei Navalny.” Follow our live stream.

Washington to announce new sanctions against Moscow The United States is preparing to accept the package “Great Obstacles” The White House issued a statement against Russia after Russian adversary Alexei Navalny died in prison. “By the initiative of the President [Joe] Biden will announce a massive set of sanctions on Friday to hold Russia accountable for what happened. to the enemy, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

France asks “An independent and thorough investigation”. Paris houses Russian officials “Full Responsibility”, the press release of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the political figure had disappeared in detention. The Quai d'Orsay underscores that “Preventive conditions [de l’homme politique] He had deteriorated significantly since his transfer to the penal colony..

Alexei Navalny's widow “doesn't care” about Kremlin reports. “I don't care how the killer's spokesman comments on my wordsYulia Navalnaïa wrote on the social network Let's recover Alexey's body and give him a dignified burial, and don't stop people from saying goodbye to him.

Opponent's mother asks Vladimir Putin to hand over her son's body. Lyudmila Navalnaya called on the Russian president to surrender “without delay” The remains of Alexei Navalny, in a video shot near the penal colony where he was held.