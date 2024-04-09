The 'Fallout' TV series based on the games gets a new Prime Video release date

Prime Video

Updated April 8: Prime Video premiered its new high-profile drama series He fallsfrom The west Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, based on the worldwide best-selling retro-futuristic video game franchise. All eight episodes of the post-apocalyptic series will premiere on April 10 at 6 PM PT. The sudden drop in new was revealed He falls The ad aired during the NCAA men's basketball tournament game on Monday. The drama was previously scheduled to premiere on April 12.

Previous 23 October: Prime Video has set April 12, 2024 for the premiere of its film He fallsHer new, highly anticipated series The west Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and their Kilter films, based on the worldwide best-selling game series. It will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories around the world. You can watch the date announcement below.

This announcement comes on the 26th anniversary of He falls Day, an annual celebration of all things dedicated to the video game franchise. Additionally, Amazon Studios launched the series' official social channels with an interactive Pip-Boy interface graphic.

world He falls It is a world in which the future that Americans envisioned in the late 1940s will explode through nuclear war in the year 2077. The magic of the Fallout world is the harshness of the wasteland that clashes with the previous generation's utopian idea of ​​a better world through nuclear power.

The film takes place in Los Angeles and a post-apocalyptic world He fallsThe series is an original story based on… He falls That would be part of the games' canon.

the He falls The series has recorded record sales and received dozens of Game of the Year awards, while its mobile game, Emergency shelterIt has been downloaded more than 170 million times.

The series' cast includes Ella Purnell (Yellow jackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Release), Moises Arias (King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhary (homeland), Michael Emerson (Someone interesting)Leslie Uggams (dead pool)Francis Turner (Boys), log dev (high), Zach Cherry (to cut), Johnny Pemberton (ant Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (dead rangers), Annabelle O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), And Zelia Mendez Jones (Wheel of time).

Geneva Robertson Durrett and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-directors. Nolan and Joy are executive producing via Kilter Films under their overall Amazon deal. Kilter Films' Athena Wickham also executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Produced by Amazon and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Nolan directed the first three episodes of the epic series.