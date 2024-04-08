J. Cole apologizes for Kendrick Lamar diss track

Rapper J. Cole apologized Sunday for releasing a diss song about Kendrick Lamar, saying he felt “terrible” and vowing to update the song or remove it from streaming services.

The apology followed an exchange of verses that began in October, when J. Cole and Drake billed themselves, along with Lamar, as the “Big Three” of hip-hop in the song “First Person Shooter.” In March, Lamar dismissed that comparison in a guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin's song “Like That,” arguing that there are no Big Three, “he's just a Big One.”

In response, J. Cole on Friday released the single “7 Minute Drill” off his surprise new album, “May Be Deleted Later.” It includes the following lines: “I got a phone call, they say somebody's lying / You want some attention, it comes with extensions / Still doing shows but it's gone down like 'The Simpsons'.”

Two days after the song's release, J. Cole apologized for it while on stage at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. According to the videos Posted on social media. During his headline performance, he said that when he saw the response to the song after its release, it didn't “match my soul,” and that he was talking about it at the concert to end the dispute.