The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating claims by a Boeing whistleblower about defects in the 787 Dreamliner

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating claims made by a Boeing engineer who says parts of the 787 Dreamliner fuselage were improperly fastened together and could break mid-flight after thousands of flights.

Engineer Sam Salehpour, who worked on the plane, detailed his claims in interviews with The New York Times and in documents sent to the Federal Aviation Administration. A spokesman for the agency confirmed that it was investigating these allegations but declined to comment on them.

Salehpour, whose biography says he worked at Boeing for more than a decade, said the problems stem from changes in how large parts are assembled and fastened together on the assembly line. He added that the fuselage comes in several pieces, all from different manufacturers, and they are not the same way they fit together.

Boeing acknowledged making those manufacturing changes, but company spokesman Paul Lewis said there was “no impact on the durability or safe longevity of the airframe.”