The Federal Aviation Administration requests the grounding of some Boeing 737 Max aircraft pending inspection

Some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft are equipped with fewer than the maximum number of seats and therefore do not need all the exits originally designed for the aircraft. Those unnecessary doors are filled with a plug. Flight 1282 had two closed doors, located between the back of the plane and the emergency exits on the wing.

Jennifer Homendy, head of the National Transportation Safety Board, the body responsible for investigating plane accidents, said one of the plane's door plugs broke off 10 minutes after the airport while the plane was at an altitude of about 16,000 feet.

Ms. Homendy said Saturday at a news conference in Portland that the door stop was located near seats A and B in row 26 — which were empty. It also said the outcome could have been much worse had it occurred at high altitudes, with seatbelt signs potentially removed and passengers and crew moving around the plane.

Ms. Homendy said investigators will compare the seal of the second door, at the other end of the corridor, with the one that exploded in the hopes of determining what went wrong. She added that investigators will also look at things like the pressure system and the plane's maintenance records.

The Boeing 737 Max 9 in question is a relatively new Alaska Airlines aircraft, having been delivered to the airline on October 31. It was approved in November, according to FAA registration From planes. It entered commercial service that month and has since recorded 145 flights, according to Aviation Radar24Another website for tracking flights.