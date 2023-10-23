The Galaxy S24 Ultra could share a design element with the Galaxy S9

With the completion of the launch of Samsung’s biggest phones of 2023, there is no doubt that the company is focusing all its efforts on the Galaxy S24 lineup. Rumors have given us a lot of information about the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra over the past few weeks, and we’ve also seen the design of the new phones thanks to leaked renders.

The Galaxy S24 lineup isn’t expected to bring any major design changes — the most notable of which will likely be the flat bezels on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. The rest is said to be similar to the Galaxy S23 series, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra in particular looking like an exact copy of its predecessor.

Or at least this happened when images of these devices were leaked. Apparently, there is one small change Samsung did For the Galaxy S24 Ultra: The speaker grille will reportedly be a long, rectangular bar and will not have the pill-shaped holes seen on current Galaxy flagships.

A simple design change will not affect the user experience

As long-time Samsung fans will know, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the first Samsung flagships with stereo speakers, had a similar speaker hole design (see image above), but that wasn’t carried over to subsequent flagships, including the Galaxy Note 9 which was launched six months later.

If the latest rumors are true, the grille design could return with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s a small change that won’t really affect the sound of the speakers, but for some people it might ruin the look. But the underside of the phone isn’t the side people often see, so we don’t think this is something that will bother anyone after the first few days of using the device.

Of course, these are just speculations and we can’t come to any conclusions without seeing the actual phone. It also remains to be seen if the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ speaker grille will receive similar treatment. Fortunately, we may not have to wait long to get all the answers, as Samsung is said to be planning to unveil the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in January.