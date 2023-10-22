Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is heavily discounted

If you have a really powerful graphics card and need a monitor to push, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something better than the 49-inch Odyssey G9. The G9 has some of the best specs you’re likely to find with a gaming monitor, and with the ultra-wide curved screen shape, you’ll feel as if you’re sitting right in the middle of the game you’re playing. Play. Of course, the best can be expensive, but Samsung is running a great deal right now that lets you get it for $1,000, instead of the usual $1,500, which is a huge $500 discount that you can spend on more powerful or other upgrades for your gaming PC. .

Why should you buy the Odyssey G9 49-inch curved gaming monitor?

There are many impressive things about the Odyssey G9, but the biggest is probably the fact that it can reach a 240Hz refresh rate at a massive 5120 x 1440 resolution. This makes it a great monitor for playing games that require high frame rates, like competitive gaming or Full of excitement. Of course, you’ll need a powerful GPU to reach maximum refresh and resolution, which could mean something like RTX 4090 or RX 7900 XTX, and even then, you may struggle a little without framerate generation.

Fortunately, regardless of your GPU, the Odyssey G9 supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro, so you won’t experience screen tearing or lag issues. The G9 can also support using the screen as two separate monitors, the equivalent of two 27-inch monitors, which is great if you want to work on the screen as well. It also has HDR1000, which is probably the best you’ll find on a gaming monitor, so you’ll also get an excellent contrast and brightness ratio. We should probably mention that the panel also uses Samsung’s QLED technology, so it’ll be hard to beat in terms of displays.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a really great, feature-packed monitor, and we’re very happy to see Samsung’s massive discount bringing its price down to $1,000. However, this is still quite expensive, so if you want something a little cheaper, there are some other great monitor deals you can check out.

