Baldur’s Gate 3 players are clamoring for the main feature

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have moved to Reddit post To appeal directly to the developer to add one notable feature.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will undoubtedly be one of the games of the year. The incredibly broad and branching narrative options, intuitive gameplay, and unforgettable cast of characters combine to make it a truly standout game in the genre.

The scope of the game is undoubtedly one of its most impressive achievements, but a side effect of this is that it creates more issues that need to be addressed.

One player’s post on Reddit sought to underscore one of these issues, leading to significant calls for the addition of a major feature that would radically change how dialogue is conducted in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Players have called for a more complex and comprehensive dialogue system

The interactions between the player character and NPCs are the central dynamic that affects how the story plays out. In a somewhat strange decision, developer Larian Studios made the decision to make the character closest to the NPC the one who will lead the conversation when dialogue begins.

When one user posted their thoughts on why this call was bad, others were quick to respond with a potential solution. User Voidbearer2kn17 suggested that allowing other party members to participate during conversations could alleviate the issue.

Others were quick to agree, with one saying: “Yes, this whole problem would be solved by the simple ability to pass a conversation to another character. Pick up a weird book? Come on Gail. Do you need the Kool-Aid Man through the door? Karlach, you’re awake “Do you want to tell the guard that you definitely didn’t put that +1 spear in your pants? Bard tuff, your turn.”

The inability to get everyone on board at a given point certainly undermines the idea of ​​using a balanced party. It also subjects the story to a fair amount of RNG than just rolling the dice.

Since the developer has been remarkably proactive in dealing with issues and adding much-requested features, it’s not unlikely that Baldur’s Gate 3 will have a more complex interaction system soon.