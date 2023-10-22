October 22, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

‘Horrific’ Starfield temples prompt players to cheat for the first time

‘Horrific’ Starfield temples prompt players to cheat for the first time

Len Houle October 22, 2023 2 min read

published: 2023-10-22T01:35:50

Updated: 2023-10-22T01:36:00

The repetitive nature of gaining Starfield cosmic powers leads some players to look for ways to avoid the process altogether.

Among the many features in Starfield, players can unlock special powers by visiting temples spread throughout the galaxy. These powers range from manipulating gravity to summoning alternate versions of oneself, adding a layer of depth and strategy to the gameplay.

However, the repetitive nature of the temples where these powers are unlocked has left players frustrated and looking for shortcuts.

Article continues after ad

Players are now starting to take matters into their own hands, with some even using cheats for the first time to get past the game’s “horrific” temples.

One of the players went to Reddit To share their experience saying: “This game broke my attitude towards cheating.”

They explained how they had always enjoyed Bethesda games without resorting to cheating, but the repetitive nature of the temples in Starfield pushed them to their limits. They admitted to cheating to maximize their powers, just to avoid the “stupid ring” of the temples.

Sign up for Dexerto for free and get:

Less ads|Dark mode|Gaming, TV, Movies and Technology Shows

Article continues after ad

Other players used this thread as an opportunity to share their thoughts, not only on the temples, but also on how to spice up the gameplay. While one comment was well received Simply states They “refuse to believe that the temples have actually been tested beyond the conceptual stage,” Another was more importantHe wrote that even “a moth can solve the puzzle.”

Others looked for modifications to provide an improved gaming experience Single player sharing “Starborn’s Bounty” mode. Which gives random boosts after killing a Starborn, similar to how absorbing a dragon’s soul works in Skyrim.

Article continues after ad

Starfield players have previously expressed frustration with the repetitive nature of these temples, drawing unfavorable comparisons to Skyrim’s Word Walls, which were often guarded by dragons or located at the end of dungeons, providing a sense of accomplishment and challenge.

In contrast, completing temples in Starfield involves flying around a room to collect twinkling lights, a process that must be repeated for all 24 powers.

With the Starfield community continuing to criticize the repetitive nature of the game’s temples, fortunately, mods can provide a rather interesting solution for players.

Article continues after ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Microsoft fixes an Excel feature that was destroying scientific data

October 22, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

How to use NameDrop in iOS 17 to exchange contacts by tapping on iPhones

October 21, 2023 Len Houle
5 min read

Google Pixel’s face-changing tool sparks controversy over AI manipulation

October 21, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

“Crossroads” director talks about a possible sequel: – Deadline

October 22, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites on its second spaceflight in one day

October 22, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

McDavid is unable to end the Oilers’ loss with an apparent injury

October 22, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

‘Horrific’ Starfield temples prompt players to cheat for the first time

October 22, 2023 Len Houle