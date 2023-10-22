‘Horrific’ Starfield temples prompt players to cheat for the first time

The repetitive nature of gaining Starfield cosmic powers leads some players to look for ways to avoid the process altogether.

Among the many features in Starfield, players can unlock special powers by visiting temples spread throughout the galaxy. These powers range from manipulating gravity to summoning alternate versions of oneself, adding a layer of depth and strategy to the gameplay.

However, the repetitive nature of the temples where these powers are unlocked has left players frustrated and looking for shortcuts.

Players are now starting to take matters into their own hands, with some even using cheats for the first time to get past the game’s “horrific” temples.

One of the players went to Reddit To share their experience saying: “This game broke my attitude towards cheating.”

They explained how they had always enjoyed Bethesda games without resorting to cheating, but the repetitive nature of the temples in Starfield pushed them to their limits. They admitted to cheating to maximize their powers, just to avoid the “stupid ring” of the temples.

Other players used this thread as an opportunity to share their thoughts, not only on the temples, but also on how to spice up the gameplay. While one comment was well received Simply states They “refuse to believe that the temples have actually been tested beyond the conceptual stage,” Another was more importantHe wrote that even “a moth can solve the puzzle.”

Article continues after ad

Others looked for modifications to provide an improved gaming experience Single player sharing “Starborn’s Bounty” mode. Which gives random boosts after killing a Starborn, similar to how absorbing a dragon’s soul works in Skyrim.

Starfield players have previously expressed frustration with the repetitive nature of these temples, drawing unfavorable comparisons to Skyrim’s Word Walls, which were often guarded by dragons or located at the end of dungeons, providing a sense of accomplishment and challenge.

In contrast, completing temples in Starfield involves flying around a room to collect twinkling lights, a process that must be repeated for all 24 powers.

With the Starfield community continuing to criticize the repetitive nature of the game’s temples, fortunately, mods can provide a rather interesting solution for players.