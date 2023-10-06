The HP Cordless All-in-One includes an 83 Wh rechargeable battery and a handle for easy carrying

HP sees the Envy Move being shared among family members and moved from room to room. HP

In a technology world characterized by powerful desktop computers and lightweight laptops, all-in-one PCs have become a niche category. However, with the right change, it can become more interesting. The HP Envy Move all-in-one PC, released today, has a handle and a built-in 83-watt-hour rechargeable battery. And with a handle on the back and a built-in wireless keyboard pocket, this all-in-one is ready to go wherever you need to go.

The Envy Move weighs just 9.04 pounds and measures 21.74 x 5.85 x 14.43 inches. in Blog The computer is the “world’s only” all-in-one computer with a built-in battery, Joe Tan, senior vice president and head of HP Inc.’s Personal Systems Consumer Solutions division, said Thursday.

The PC also has a built-in stand that Tan said uses two HP patents and can work on “any flat surface.” In videos shared with the press, the device’s feet appear to be horizontally aligned with the bottom edge of the device until they are pressed down onto the surface. Next, the legs flip perpendicular to the bottom edge of the machine and provide stability.

Battery life claims and specifications

The battery is supposed to last up to four hours, according to HP standards. This number was reached through three types of battery tests. The first is the MobileMark25 test (conditions not provided), and the second is streaming Netflix using Wi-Fi and Edge with the screen set to 200 nits. The third test plays local 1080p video in full screen mode with maximum volume and Wi-Fi “on but not connected.”

As with any OEM battery life findings, we have to remain skeptical. But even four hours is not enough for a full work day. It’s also less than you can get from a good thin-and-light laptop these days. But you also don’t get a 23.8-inch screen with one of these. Of course, you can always connect your HP all-in-one to power.

To help with battery life, the device uses a U-series processor. It comes with up to an Intel Core i5-1335U, which has two performance cores (P-cores) clocked at up to 4.6 GHz, and eight efficiency cores (E-cores). Up to 3.4 GHz, 12 threads. Since it’s marketed as a multi-use, family-friendly device, it doesn’t have the most powerful specifications. For comparison, Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3 Announced in January up to an i7-12700 vPro (eight P-cores up to 4.8GHz, four E-cores up to 3.6GHz, 20 threads) and integrated Nvidia GeForce MX550 (2GB GDDR6).

Other specifications of the new HP all-in-one include up to 16GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

The screen is 2560 x 1440 IPS. It also supports touch, which is familiar to kids (who tend to tap every screen within reach these days) and means you can ditch the keyboard. HP claims up to 300 nits of brightness and just 99 percent sRGB coverage, while many portable monitors and laptops talk about the DCI-P3 color gamut these days.

Port selection is also minimal on the Envy Move. You get one USB-A port (up to 10Gbps), one USB-C port (with DisplayPort 1.4a. and speeds up to 10Gbps), and one HDMI 1.4b port.

Mobile computer

As mentioned earlier, all-in-one PCs aren’t for everyone, but the Envy Move brings a new user-friendly angle to this category, and with its versatility, it has the potential to be a suitable solution for a mobile central home computing device with a large display.

OEMs seem to be interested in packing larger displays lately, with LG also trying a unique approach with its 27-inch StanbyME Go.

the 1000 dollars The StandbyME tablet attaches to a suitcase and focuses mostly on streaming TV, relying on LG’s webOS software. At 28 pounds, the StanByME Go is significantly heavier than the Envy Move but also more protective, thanks to its premium casing.

But if you’re looking for big-screen portable computing, the Envy Move has some advantages, assuming you can frequently move a 24-inch touchscreen computer from room to room without damage (not all households can manage this). . The HP all-in-one brings a new look to large-screen laptops, making them more attractive, thanks to processing capabilities (better than a tablet) and Windows support.

HP launched its all-in-one device today at a price $900 Starting price.

