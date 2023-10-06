Save $65 on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro before big software updates

What a perfect time then for Pixel Buds Pro To fall to a new low price. You can get Google’s flagship wireless earbuds For only $134.99 ($65 off) at Wellbots when you use code edge65 On checkout until October 11th. The Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds you can buy today, especially if you’re a Pixel owner and want to take advantage of exclusive features like Google’s Clear Calling. But it’s not just about software tricks, it also offers very good noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, long battery life, and a decent transparency mode. Unfortunately, today’s deal doesn’t include the upcoming blue color option that Google just announced, but Wellbots does have the Charcoal and Mist colors on offer.
The latest Nest Doorbell records a 145-degree wide-angle view at 960 x 1280 resolution with HDR, and also offers 6x zoom when you need to get a closer look at details. If you sign up for Google’s $3.99-a-month membership, you’ll get additional features like package detection and facial recognition that tells you when familiar people show up at your door. It also syncs with the Google Home app for easy access across Google Assistant-powered smart devices, so you can see who’s at your door on a connected Nest Hub, for example. The Nest Wired Doorbell comes in four simple colors to best match your home decor.
More Stories
