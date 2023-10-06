October 6, 2023

The Pixel Watch 2 will not be compatible with original Pixel Watch cases

Len Houle October 6, 2023 2 min read

Google’s design of the Pixel Watch is really cool, but protecting it is something many will definitely want to do. However, despite the similarities, the original Pixel Watch cases will not support the Pixel Watch 2.

At a glance, and even upon closer inspection, the Pixel Watch 2 looks almost identical to the original model. It has the same waterdrop display, the same overall size, pretty much everything. But, as it turns out, that’s how things are Just Different enough to break support for existing extensions.

If you take a look On Amazon and search for Pixel Watch casesyou may see a trend among some brands that have changed their listings to say that products are “not intended for Pixel Watch 2.” Spigen, Case scienceOthers notice the difference.

So what’s the problem?

As it turns out, modifications to the hardware on the Pixel Watch 2, especially the crown, cause most of the accessories found on the original Pixel Watch to be incompatible. This is if it includes a crown or button. It’s a small change, and it’s hard to see, but you can see side by side that the new crown is a little larger, and the second button is also a little different. We also noticed that on the other side, what looks like a microphone hole has been repositioned.

Basically, if you’re hoping to get a case for the Pixel Watch 2, don’t buy anything just yet. And given how quickly these accessories arrived last year, you won’t have to wait long.

Pixel Watch 2 (L) vs. Pixel Watch (R)

More about the Pixel Watch 2:

