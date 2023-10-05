iRacing buys rights to NASCAR games, new 2025 title

After a turbulent period at the helm of official NASCAR game development, Motorsport games It sold the rights to competitor iRacing.

The deal includes an official NASCAR console game described as “simulation style”, scheduled for release in 2025 across “various platforms.”

“When we were presented with the option of licensing a simulation-style NASCAR game for console, which was the console game and franchise we had been dreaming of, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” the iRacing president said. , Tony Gardner.

“Having the ability to create a NASCAR console game is a privilege that we promise to carry out with the utmost care. We look forward to working hard with stakeholders in the NASCAR industry to deliver a product that provides an amazing experience for the gaming community and NASCAR fans around the world.”

The deal follows a long and tumultuous history of NASCAR gaming rights following the Eutechnyx development era. It started in 2015, when 704Games (then called Dusenberry Martin Racing) got a deal to make racing games based on the real-world series, enlisting Monster Games to create NASCAR Heat Evolution.

In 2018, 704Games received a deal extension with Nascar through 2029. Motorsport Games has completed its purchase of 704Games in 2021Thus securing ownership of the NASCAR gaming contract.

during Motorsport gamesAfter the departure of the franchise, NASCAR Heat 5 released in 2020, downloadable content (DLC) for this title including Next generation vehicle upgrade add-onsupport for NASCAR Heat Mobile for iOS and Android, a 2021 Nintendo Switch version of NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+, the ill-fated NASCAR 21: Ignition and a second Switch game, 2022 Nascar competitors.

NASCAR Heat 5 saw the release of the Next Gen DLC for the 2022 season in 2023.

According to NASCAR, Heat 5 and Rivals “will remain available and supported by Motorsport games Until 2024” before being removed from sale.

“The sale of the NASCAR license is the result of a comprehensive strategic review of where we believe our company should be headed in the long term,” he said. Motorsport games CEO Stephen Hood.

“In our exploration of the sale, we gave due consideration to those companies we believed could develop a great NASCAR game. Both NASCAR and iRacing were receptive to the proposed change, worked with us to design a positive post-sale transition and we thank them for their support.”

“We will now focus our efforts on delivering other IP services that are already in advanced development.”

The estate is still under supervision Motorsport games Includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship (used in the The final Le Mans simulation was developed by Studio 397), IndyCar and the British Touring Car Championship.

“This sale to iRacing, a preferred partner of NASCAR, is expected to be beneficial to all parties,” Hood continued of the deal, which has a total value of $6 million. Motorsport games.

“We believe it will allow us to rebalance our immediate cash needs, reduce our contractual and financial obligations and double down on near-term income-generating issuances that are already in advanced development.”

The core business of iRacing, a subscription-based PC-only driving sim, is already here Official Simulation Partner of NASCAR. It is expected that the new game will be developed for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam (PC), in addition to the deal including the rights to make a form of mobile games.