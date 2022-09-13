NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 launched in October, RTX 4080 in November in 16 GB 340W and 12 GB 285W flavors

New leaks and rumors have surfaced regarding NVIDIA’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards that will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 in October, RTX 4080 16GB and 12GB graphics cards in November

The latest launch rumors come from Chiphell’s senior editor, n apoleon, who stated that NVIDIA is already ahead of the schedule with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. they say that RTX 4090 It will actually be shown at GTC 2022 and that the card will launch in October, something we mentioned in June. Interestingly enough, the editor also mentions that the . file RTX 4080 It will also launch a month after the RTX 4090 in November which is something we said too A few months ago in our exclusive show.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card – Launch October 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card – Release November 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics – December 2022 launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Card – Revealed January CES 2023

But that’s not the only new information we’ve got. Our sources also indicated that the GeForce RTX 4080 will get two variants, one for the 16GB model and the other for the 12GB model. We heard This rumor before But based on the data provided to us, it appears that the 16GB model will have a reference TGP of 340W while the 12GB model will have a reference TGP of 285W. This could mean that the specs between the two models will be significantly different since we’re talking about a 20 percent difference in wattage alone.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X variant is expected to use a 12-layer PCB while the other variant is said to feature a 12GB GDDR6X VRAM configuration and a 10-layer PCB design. The first card will primarily target the AIC and reference design while the second model will only be of the AIC type.

It is also rumored that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB uses a different PCB than the RTX 4080 16 GB variant. Now if we compare this to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 lineup, we’ll see that the green team also had two variants of their previous card, one with a 10GB configuration launched in 2020, and another with 12GB launched in 2022. The second edition was limited to AIC models only It did not see the launch of Founders Edition. AIC also set the pricing for the card because NVIDIA’s MSRP was not officially mentioned at launch. But the memory configuration wasn’t the only thing that changed between the two cards.

Photographers card GPU Variable PCB SM modules/cores memory / bus Memory clock / bandwidth TBP power connectors release NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti M 102 – 350? to be announced later on 144/18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps/1.15 TB/sec ~600 watts 1x 16 teeth to be announced later on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 M 102 – 300? PG137 / 139 SKU330 128/16384? 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps/1.00 TB/sec ~ 450 watts 1x 16 teeth Fourth Quarter 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300? PG136 / 139-SKU360 76/9728? 16 GB / 256 bit 23 Gbps / 760 Gbps ~ 340 W 1x 16 teeth Fourth Quarter 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 M 103/104? PG141-SKU340 / 341 to be announced later on 12 GB / 192 bits 23 Gbps / 552 Gbps ~ 285 W 1x 16 teeth Fourth Quarter 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and 12GB graphics cards will be among the first graphics cards along with the RTX 4090 to be released for gamers. So far, the RTX 4090 is expected to be released on October 22, but its reveal is now Expected at NVIDIA’s GTC keynote later this month.