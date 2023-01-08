January 8, 2023

The Hubble Space Telescope captures a stunning view of the nearby star cluster

Cheryl Riley

A dazzling new image from the Hubble Space Telescope captures a stunning view of a nearby open cluster of stars slowly melting into the dwarf galaxy around it.

The image shows part of Small Magellanic Clouda dwarf galaxy Milky Way Which is only 200,000 light-years from Earth and Partner Minor to the slightly closer Large Magellanic Cloud, also a neighboring dwarf galaxy. Its close proximity allows us to observe it in such great detail that it makes Hubble Space Telescope You can see a relatively small star cluster with remarkable clarity.

