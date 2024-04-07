The IDF withdrew its forces from the southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has indicated that it has withdrawn all of its forces from southern Palestine. “Preparing for future activities,” he says, without specifying what those are.

After months of fighting against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Israel has withdrawn its forces from the south of the Gaza Strip, specifically the city of Khan Yunis, the Israeli army and an Israeli military official said this Sunday, April 7.

“Today, Sunday April 7, the 98th Commando Division of the Israeli Army completed its mission in Khan Younis. The division left the Gaza Strip (…) ready for future operations,” the army said in a statement. Agence France-Presse.

Asked by AFP if all troops had left the southern Gaza Strip, an army official replied: “Yes.”

A “significant force” is maintained

The army noted that a “significant force” would continue to operate in the small Palestinian territory in line with its strategic needs.

“A significant force led by the 162nd Division and the Nahal Brigade continues to operate in the Gaza Strip to ensure the military's freedom of action and ability to conduct precision intelligence operations,” his statement said.

The Israeli daily Haaretz argues that the withdrawal of infantry from the south of the Gaza Strip is motivated by the fact that the army has achieved its objectives. According to a military official quoted in the newspaper, which is considered more left-wing than most general dailies, “we no longer need to be in the strategic sector”.

“The 98th Division destroyed the Hamas brigades in Khan Yunis and killed thousands of members. We did everything we had to do there.”

Attack threat in Rafah

Palestinians displaced from Khan Younis – only a few of those displaced – can now return home after taking refuge in Rafah, near the border with Egypt and further south, a military official said.

On Sunday, an AFP photographer saw dozens of people on foot, in cars or in donkey-drawn carts from Rafah towards Khan Yunis.

Khan Yunis, a large city in southern Gaza, has been the scene of months of relentless airstrikes and heavy fighting between Hamas forces and the Israeli army.

Attention is now focused on Rafah, where Israel has said it has decided to launch a ground offensive, despite concerns from many foreign capitals, where more than 1.5 million Gazans have taken refuge.

7 months of war

The war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Movement enters its 7th month this Sunday, with the focus on new ceasefire talks in Cairo.

In particular, CIA chief Bill Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane al-Thani and a delegation from Hamas are expected, according to Egyptian pro-state media Al-Qahera news.

Objective: Conclude a cease-fire agreement that allows for a cease-fire, the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and an increase in much-needed humanitarian aid to the desperate people of Gaza.

But with several rounds of negotiations in recent months fruitless, the positions of the protagonists are still far apart, so caution is warranted. Also, Hamas said on Saturday it would not give up on its demands for a deal: a “complete cease-fire”, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced persons and a “serious” deal to exchange Palestinian hostages and prisoners.