October 17, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The James Webb Space Telescope detects quartz crystals in the atmosphere of an exoplanet

The James Webb Space Telescope detects quartz crystals in the atmosphere of an exoplanet

Cheryl Riley October 17, 2023 3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered that 1,000-mph winds are blowing a shower of tiny quartz crystals through the hot, silicate-enriched atmosphere of a distant gas giant planet called WASP-17b.

“We learned from Hubble [Space Telescope] “Our observations suggest that there must be aerosols – small particles that form clouds or fog – in the atmosphere of WASP-17b, but we did not expect them to be made of quartz,” says Daniel Grant of the University of Bristol in the UK and leader of the research team. new. A study said about the discovery in A statement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Scientists reconstruct the face of an ape species that lived about 12 million years ago and “may be crucial to understanding human evolution.”

October 17, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Scientists find structure from before the existence of Homo sapiens

October 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Lakers legend Rick Fox has built a house that can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

October 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

New York Times Crossword October 17 2023 Answers

October 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope detects quartz crystals in the atmosphere of an exoplanet

October 17, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Trevor May is retiring from the A’s, and shortstop John Fisher is retiring

October 17, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Meta glass holes have arrived

October 17, 2023 Len Houle