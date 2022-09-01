The last war between Russia and Ukraine: what we know on the 190th day of the invasion | Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky at the Venice Film Festival He described the Russian war on Ukraine as “a primitive plot in three acts.” For the world to make three tragic mistakes: to get used to war, to bear the war, to forget the war.” Zelensky told the audience “not to remain silent” and “not to remain neutral” towards the war.

Russia has The flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe has stoppedindicating the need for repairs. The German government rejects this claim, calling it a “pretend”. She said Nord Stream is “fully operational” and that there are no technical issues. Russia’s state energy company Gazprom said the shutdown of the Baltic Sea pipeline at 5 a.m. on Wednesday would last three days.

Estonia aims to bar most Russians in within weeks, Its foreign minister, Urmas Renslow, said on Wednesday. “It takes time, but I think the timing is also important, given the entry of such huge numbers of Russian citizens,” Rensloo said in Prague.

The European Union agreed to Suspension of a travel visa deal with Moscow To limit the number of Russian citizens entering the bloc for holidays and shopping, without a complete ban on tourist visas. The EU’s 27 foreign ministers meeting in Prague promised to suspend a 2007 visa facilitation agreement with Russia that makes it relatively easy to obtain travel documents.

Zelensky welcomed the EU visa arrangement. "I think it is humiliating for Europe when it is seen as just a big shop or restaurant," he said in his most recent national address. "When the citizens of a country who want to destroy European values ​​use Europe for entertainment or shopping, or for vacationing their mistresses while they themselves work for war or simply wait in silence for the immoral fall of Russia."

The United States has obtained a court order to seize a plane worth $ 45 million owned by the Russian energy company LukoilThe US Department of Justice said, although the plane is believed to be currently in Russia. The plane reportedly flew to and from Russia in violation of US Department of Commerce sanctions.