March 19, 2022

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is the twelfth mission record, landing on board a ship at sea

March 19, 2022

A SpaceX Falcon 9 The rocket flew for an unprecedented 12th time on Saturday (March 19) and returned to Earth for another successful landing.

The two-stage Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 12:42 a.m. EDT (0442 GMT) Saturday, with 53 SpaceX on board. starlink Internet satellites in low Earth orbit.

