The launch of the European juices mission to Jupiter and its moons

The spacecraft will also make 21 flybys of Callisto, which may also have a salty ocean but is thought to be less capable of supporting life.

But the primary goal of Juice’s mission is to study Ganymede, a moon so big it’s even bigger than the planet Mercury. The spacecraft’s trajectory around the Jovian system should allow the spacecraft to capture it into orbit around Ganymede in December 2034 – the first spacecraft to orbit a moon in the outer solar system. Starting at about 3,100 miles above the surface, the spacecraft’s altitude will be gradually reduced to just over 300 miles in 2035 — and possibly less, fuel permitting.

“If we have sufficient motivation, which means we made a good trip to Jupiter without too many problems, we will lower the orbit to an altitude of about 150 miles,” said Giuseppe Sarri, Juice project manager at the European Space Agency.

Orbiting Ganymede will allow scientists to understand the moon’s intricate features. It is the only moon in the solar system known to have its own magnetic field, possibly from a core of liquid iron like our own. “If you were standing on the surface of Ganymede and you had a compass needle, it would point to the North Pole as it does on Earth,” said Dougherty. “We want to understand why.”

The juicer should be able to discern the internal structure of the Ganymede, including the size and extent of its circumference. Rather, it should be able to measure the salt content of the ocean generated by the minerals dotting its interior, which can sustenance life. “We’re trying to understand where the salts came from,” noted Dr. Dougherty.