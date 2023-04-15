April 15, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A study finds that Newborn Earth made its own water

Cheryl Riley April 15, 2023 4 min read

A new study finds that, contrary to the popular theory that icy comets or asteroids delivered water to a newborn dry Earth, the planet itself may have produced its first water supply.

This water could have been the result of chemical reactions between a hydrogen-rich atmosphere, which researchers believe envelops the young Landand huge oceans of magma on the surface of the planet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The launch of the European juices mission to Jupiter and its moons

April 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Machine learning improves the image of the M87 black hole

April 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Experts are on high alert for a huge earthquake off the US coast – after analyzing a hole on a fault line

April 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Guitarist Mark Sheehan has died at the age of 46

April 15, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A study finds that Newborn Earth made its own water

April 15, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

iOS 17: Seven features that may appear on iPhone this fall

April 15, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Renderings show a proposed 55-story condominium tower for SF’s west side

April 15, 2023 Cheryl Riley