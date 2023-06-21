[RD/KP14] Full details on Chemicards Manabu

Channel the mad scientist within you, but be careful not to turn into an absolute lunatic and find yourself becoming the servant of an alien commander.

RD/KP14-JP009 ケミスペット・ニャンコ Kemispet Nyanko (kimispet kitten)

Level 1 Fire Thunder Beast Effect

ATK 600

DEF0

[REQUIREMENT] If you have a Pyro, Aqua, or Thunder Type monster in your GY, send the top card from your deck to the GY.

[EFFECT] Win 400 Lebanese Pounds. After that, you can place a Pyro, Aqua, or Thunder Type monster from your graveyard at the top of your deck.

RD/KP14-JP010 ケミスペット・ワンコ Kemispet Wanco (kemispet puppy)

Level 1 FIRE Aqua Effect Monster

ATK 600

DEF0

[REQUIREMENT] If you have 10 or fewer monsters in your GY, send 2 cards from your hand to the GY.

[EFFECT] Draw one card. Then, if you send 2 Pyro, Aqua, and/or Thunder Type monsters to the Graveyard for this card’s requirement, you can draw another card.

RD/KP14-JP011 水溶精メルト Suiyousei milt (watery spirit melt)

Level 1 FIRE Aqua Effect Monster

Attack 300

DEF200

[REQUIREMENT] Send 1 level 4 or lower monster from your hand to the GY.

[EFFECT] Add 1 Level 7 or 10 Pyro or Thunder Type from the GY to your hand. After that, you can add 1 Power Structure Alchemist from your graveyard to your hand.

RD/KP14-JP012 電導精ボルト Dandossy Bolt (Soul Plug Bolt)

Level 1 Fire Thunder Beast Effect

400 attack

DEF0

[REQUIREMENT] Send 1 level 4 or lower monster from your hand to the GY.

[EFFECT] Add a Level 5, 10 Pyro, or Aqua Type monster from the GY to your hand. After that, you can add 1 Power Structure Alchemist from your graveyard to your hand.

RD/KP14-JP013 火燃精ホット Kanensei hot (heating combustion spirit)

Level 3 Fire Pyro Beast Effect

ATK 800

DEF900

[REQUIREMENT] This card was an ordinary this turn was summoned.

[EFFECT] Sends cards equal to [the number of face-up monsters on your field with different Types] From the top of your deck to the graveyard. Next, if you send 2 or more Pyro Type monsters to the Graveyard with this effect, draw 1 card.

RD/KP14-JP014 ＨＰ ア シ ス タ ン ト ・ ア ー チ Hyper Assistant Achi

Level 4 Fire Pyro Beast Effect

ATK 800

DEF1500

[REQUIREMENT] If there is a monster on your opponent’s field, send that face-up card from your field to the Graveyard.

[EFFECT] Special Summon 1 Level 7 or higher Pyro type monster from your hand and face it up to your field. Then, if you have a “Super Assistant Achi” in your GY, the special monster summoned with this effect gains 800 ATK until the end of this turn.

RD/KP14-JP014 ヴォルカライズ・コンパウンド Volcalize Complex

Ordinary spell card

[REQUIREMENT] If there is a face-up FIRE attribute monster in your field, shuffle 1 Pyro, Aqua, or Thunder Type monster from your Graveyard into your deck.

[EFFECT] Draw one card. Then, if there is a max position monster and/or a face-up spell card on your field, draw another card.

RD/KP14-JP014 ケミカライズ・ストラクチャーフォース Structure strength chemistry

Spell card processing

[REQUIREMENT] Equip this card with 1 Pyro, Aqua, or Thunder Type monster on your field.

[EFFECT] An equipped monster gains an equal ATK [the number of face-up monsters on the field with different Types] x 300. Also, if the equipped monster is the max monster, it cannot be destroyed by the effects of your opponent’s card.

