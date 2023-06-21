June 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A strange new state of matter has been discovered by crushing subatomic particles into an ultra-dense crystal

Cheryl Riley June 21, 2023 3 min read

Physicists have discovered a strange new state of matter in the form of a highly ordered crystal of subatomic particles. The new state of matter, called a “bonded boson insulator,” could lead to the discovery of many new types of exotic materials made of condensed matter, according to the researchers, who detail their findings in a study published May 11 in the journal Nature. Sciences.

Subatomic particles can be separated into two classes: fermions and bosons. The primary differences between the two are how they rotate and how they interact with each other.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

[RD/KP14] Full details on Chemicards Manabu

June 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Watch the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch on the penultimate mission early Wednesday

June 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

“Neck of Achilles” – Fossils reveal that long-necked reptiles were decapitated by predators

June 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

A strange new state of matter has been discovered by crushing subatomic particles into an ultra-dense crystal

June 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

FedEx, Tesla, Amazon, Winnebago, Peloton, and more stock market movers

June 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Spotify overhauls the design of its desktop app

June 21, 2023 Len Houle
6 min read

Modi in the US: Why Washington is Rolling Out the Red Carpet for the Indian Prime Minister

June 21, 2023 Frank Tomlinson