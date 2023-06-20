June 21, 2023

Watch the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch on the penultimate mission early Wednesday

Cheryl Riley June 20, 2023 3 min read

The United Launch Alliance (ULA)’s powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket will fly for the second-to-last time early Wednesday morning (June 21), and you can watch the action live.

A Delta 4 Heavy is scheduled to lift off from Space Force Station Cape Canaveral in Florida on Wednesday at 3:29 AM EST (0729 GMT), on a US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) mission called NROL-68.

