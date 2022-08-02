A solar storm will hit the Earth tomorrow; Radio outages are expected in many areas

A solar storm is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic fields tomorrow, August 3. The high-speed solar wind moving toward Earth is responsible for the next storm. Aurora display outage and radio outage are to be expected.

Last week saw very low solar activity but it looks like the sun is finally getting ready. Earlier, it was reported that a new sunspot appeared On Earth you encounter a solar disk that was behaving erratically. Within just 24 hours of seeing Earth, the sunspot tripled in size. And now it looks like a solar storm will hit our planet tomorrow, August 3. This solar storm event has nothing to do with sunspots, which are still growing. The high-speed solar wind blowing out of the sun’s atmosphere is responsible for this upcoming storm. Read on to find out how dangerous this can be.

It was first reported by SpaceWeather.com which pointed On its website, “NOAA meteorologists say there is a chance of minor G1 geomagnetic storms on August 3 when a high-speed stream of solar winds is expected to nurture the Earth’s magnetic field. Gaseous matter flows from a southern hole in the sun’s atmosphere.” The site also added an image of the exact region from which the solar wind blew into space and toward Earth. You can examine it over here.

Solar storm to hit Earth tomorrow

With a forecast G1 solar storm, which is categorized as minor, the storm is unlikely to cause us much trouble. However, it will lead to the appearance of the aurora borealis at higher latitudes. Aurora screens are beautiful, curtain-like patterns of light in the sky that occur as a result of light refraction as solar radiation strikes the atmosphere at odd angles. Besides, there is a small possibility of shortwave radio outages, which can affect ham radio operators and some navigation systems on the day side of the Earth.

Solar storms fall into five categories ranging from G1 to G5. While G1 is the smallest type of solar storm that can hit the planet, G5 is the most severe. A good example of a G5 solar storm is the Carrington event in 1859 that destroyed telegraph systems and caused power grid failures.