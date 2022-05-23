May 23, 2022

SpaceX Moon and Sunrise Starlink Satellite Launch Pictures

When SpaceX launched a new Starlink fleet into orbit last week, the rocket wasn’t the only star.

Like SpaceX Ground tracking cameras set up early in the morning Falcon 9 . rocket Launched from Florida on May 18, its operators captured a stunning view of the nearly full moon. Minutes later, a Falcon 9 53 Starlink satellites launched into space From Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

“What you’re seeing on your screen is this amazing live shot of a beincg object captured by one of our tracking cameras in the Cape,” Jesse Anderson, Production Director of SpaceX, said during a live broadcast. “Now, these are the same cameras we use to track the Falcon 9 during launch, and today we get an additional view of the moon, which looks great on your screen.” Anderson said the scene was captured with the help of a SpaceX launch engineer named John.

A SpaceX rocket launch tracking camera captured this stunning view of the moon before the company’s launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites from Pad 39A from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 18, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

