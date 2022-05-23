SpaceX Moon and Sunrise Starlink Satellite Launch Pictures

When SpaceX launched a new Starlink fleet into orbit last week, the rocket wasn’t the only star.
Like SpaceX Ground tracking cameras set up early in the morning Falcon 9 . rocket Launched from Florida on May 18, its operators captured a stunning view of the nearly full moon. Minutes later, a Falcon 9 53 Starlink satellites launched into space From Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
“What you’re seeing on your screen is this amazing live shot of a beincg object captured by one of our tracking cameras in the Cape,” Jesse Anderson, Production Director of SpaceX, said during a live broadcast. “Now, these are the same cameras we use to track the Falcon 9 during launch, and today we get an additional view of the moon, which looks great on your screen.” Anderson said the scene was captured with the help of a SpaceX launch engineer named John.
Related: Starlink megaconstellation from SpaceX is launched in pictures
The amazing solar system sightings didn’t stop there.
When SpaceX launched the Starlink mission at 6:54 a.m. EDT (2254 GMT), one of the company’s photographers captured stunning views of Falcon 9 as the sun rose.
In one image, the Falcon 9 flies through space as a silhouette as the morning sun shines with a warm yellow-orange light. A second image captures the moment Falcon 9 crosses in front of the Sun, as seen by the photographer.
SpaceX’s upcoming rocket launch will be a Transporter 5 rideshare mission carrying a variety of small satellites for customers. This flight is scheduled for no later than May 25 from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral Space Station.
Email Tariq Malik on [email protected] or follow him Tweet embed. Follow us Tweet embedAnd Facebook And Instagram.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
The meteor explosion of the new Tau Hercules is possible on May 30
Hubble data shows that ‘something strange’ is happening
Hubble telescope data indicates a “strange thing” is happening in the universe