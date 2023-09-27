NASA’s Hubble Telescope captures the stunning Sombrero Galaxy more than 28 million light-years away

The diameter of the spiral galaxy is 50 thousand light-years

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope has been known for taking amazing images of outer space over the years. One of these stunning images of the Sombrero Galaxy was captured by a space telescope. The galaxy is located on the southern edge of the Virgo Cluster, which is rich in galaxies, and is 28 million light-years away from Earth.

The space agency published, on Instagram, the image that showed the galaxy in all its glory. Capturing the galaxy in visible light, the Spitzer Space Telescope viewed the galaxy in infrared at four different microns: blue, green, orange, and red.

Along with the image, the caption read: “The Sombrero Galaxy is seen here almost from the edge. The spiral galaxy is 50,000 light-years in diameter, about half the size of our Milky Way Galaxy. At the center of the Sombrero Galaxy, scientists estimate there is a hole “Black is about a billion times larger than our Sun.”

In the image, the left and right edges of the Sombrero Galaxy appear in red, the center of the rings appears in yellow and green, and the center of the galaxy appears in light blue with a white core. Stars and galaxies appear dotted across the image.

Earlier, NASA shared a stunning and captivating image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope showing a distant galaxy that witnessed a powerful supernova event not long ago.