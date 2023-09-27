Satellites show mysterious fairy circles in more parts of the world

The imaginary circuits amaze viewers and cause controversy among experts. For decades, scientists have hotly debated the origin of the strange polka dot-like patterns of the wasteland, which are found in the Namib Desert, stretching from Angola to northern South Africa. Some researchers also say that it occurs in… Australian outback.

Now, there’s something new to debate: to what extent are there superstitious circles around the world?

Findings based on satellite images published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences raise the possibility that the circuits are imaginary Significantly more widespreadtaking place in up to 263 locations in 15 countries across three continents.

“We have discovered fairy circle locations in many other places that we never knew existed, because most of the work on this topic has been carried out in only two countries, Namibia and Australia,” said Fernando Maestre, an ecologist at the university. Alicante in Spain and author of the study.

Other researchers who have worked on fairy circles say that until field work is done, it remains to be seen whether any of the newly identified bare circular spots are real fairy circles.