September 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA astronaut Rubio set an American record with a one-year space flight

NASA astronaut Rubio set an American record with a one-year space flight

Cheryl Riley September 27, 2023 4 min read
  • The crew launched on September 21, 2022, on a six-month mission before a coolant leak in the return vehicle extended their stay aboard the space station.
  • Rubio and his Russian companions landed on Wednesday morning in a remote area of ​​Kazakhstan after spending 371 flights in space.
  • Before Rubio’s mission, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Heij was the American who spent the most consecutive days in space, returning to Earth in 2022 after 355.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio He wasn’t going to break any spaceflight records when he and two Russian astronauts launched into space more than a year ago on a rocket. International Space Station.

The mission was supposed to last only six months. But that was before a piece of space junk penetrated the explorers’ original capsule late last year, requiring a new Soyuz spacecraft to be ferried to them on the trip back to Earth.

In the end, Rubio will spend 371 days in space before his mission ends. According to NASA. Rubio and his Russian companions — Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petlin — landed Wednesday morning in a remote area of ​​Kazakhstan in the replacement Soyuz capsule that had arrived aboard the space station just two weeks earlier.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Satellites show mysterious fairy circles in more parts of the world

September 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NASA’s Hubble Telescope captures the stunning Sombrero Galaxy more than 28 million light-years away

September 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Worms illuminate ancient emotional mechanisms

September 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Comedy Central expands search for ‘Daily Show’ host Khalaf Hasan Minhaj

September 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA astronaut Rubio set an American record with a one-year space flight

September 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Packers list RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, CB Jair Alexander questionable for Thursday.

September 27, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Meta CEO Zuckerberg looks to digital assistants, artificial intelligence to drive the Metaverse

September 27, 2023 Len Houle