NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns from a record-breaking space flight

Mr. Rubio was expected to be gone for only six months when he first began his journey aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan last September.

But his return was turned upside down in December, after mission control discovered a coolant leak in the Soyuz spacecraft. A leak could have occurred Dangerously hot temperatures For the crew to return to Earth, a different spacecraft had to be sent to the space station, delaying Mr. Rubio’s return. NASA said Rubio’s only spaceflight surpassed the record of 355 days by an American astronaut, previously held by Mark Vande Heij.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Mr. Rubio’s long, unplanned stay was more than just another milestone.

“It is a major contribution to our understanding of long-duration space missions,” Mr. Nelson said in a statement. “Our astronauts are making extraordinary sacrifices far from their homes and loved ones for the sake of further discoveries.”

During his long stay, Mr. Rubio made “invaluable scientific contributions,” Mr. Nelson said. The mission gave researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-term spaceflight on humans, as the agency plans to return to the moon with Artemis missions He added that exploring Mars.