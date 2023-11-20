November 20, 2023

The magical PS5 FPS Immortals of Aveum will likely come to PS Plus at some point

Len Houle November 20, 2023 2 min read
Image: Payment Square

In a year full of top-tier releases, you’d be forgiven for forgetting about Immortals of Aveum – the magic-based first-person shooter that launched in August. The title was met with fairly average reviews and there was talk of poor sales soon after. It’s also a shame because despite some obvious flaws, the game was at least trying to do something relatively unique.

“Our business is based on selling games, and we haven’t sold enough games,” Brett Robbins, CEO of Ascendant Studios, said in an interview with the website. Windows Central. Robbins goes on to say that the developer wants to get Immortals of Aveum on subscription services like PS Plus And arcade game. “We don’t have a date yet […] I’m sure it will happen,” he admits.

This seems to have become the next logical step for many underperforming titles. We’ve seen a number of live-service projects arrive on PS Plus over the past couple of years, for example, alongside divisive games like the new Saints Row. There’s no doubt that these games are receiving a boost in terms of engagement, although not all subscribers will feel like they’re getting their money’s worth when these games are updated monthly.

