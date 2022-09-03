September 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Monkees drummer wants the FBI to turn over the files on the band: NPR

The Monkees drummer wants the FBI to turn over the files on the band: NPR

Roxanne Bacchus September 3, 2022 2 min read

A view of the drum band as the Monkees perform live on stage on June 1, 2016 in New York City. The band’s last surviving member, Mickey Dolenz, sued the FBI in order to obtain any files on him or his late bandmates.

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images


Hide caption

Caption switch

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

A view of the drum band as the Monkees perform live on stage on June 1, 2016 in New York City. The band’s last surviving member, Mickey Dolenz, sued the FBI in order to obtain any files on him or his late bandmates.

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Mickey Dollins, the last member of The Monkees in the 1960s, is suing the FBI for any files and reports created by the bureau over the years, relating to him, his deceased bandmates, or the band in general.

In the complaint, Dolenz’s lawyers said the musician filed a Freedom of Information Act request on June 14. After receiving an automated acknowledgment of receipt from the agency, he received no further responses.

By law, all federal agencies are required to respond to a FOIA request within 20 business days. This does not include receipt notifications. However, the Department of Justice website says there is a huge backlog for the FBI and that it “simply cannot” respond within the time limit.

Michael Nesmith - much more than Monkey - has died at the age of 78

Dolenz claims that During the band’s heyday, the group interacted with other musicians and artists known to be tracked by the FBI, including The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix.

See also  Will Smith was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years, including the Academy Awards

The FBI website states that “references to the squad appear in two places in FBI files: 1967 Los Angeles. field office memo regarding anti-Vietnam War activities and a second document has been completely revised.”

The The site includes a PDF of recent documents, written March 26, 1967, referring to the band’s tour of the United States. The report states that the band displayed “subliminal messages” that reflected “leftist” political leanings. These messages included “Berkeley riots, anti-American messages regarding the war in Vietnam, racial riots in Selma, Alabama, and similar messages that received negative responses from the public.”

The Department of Justice declined to comment for this story. The FBI says it has no comment to present to the pending litigation.

The Monkees, is a band formed in Los Angeles in 1966 and devised for the television comedy series of the same name. It ran for two years, during which time the band enjoyed several blockbuster songs, including “I’m a Believer” and “Daydream”.

The four-man rock and pop band included Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones. They finally broke up in 1970.

In his complaint, Dolenz’s lawyers stated that any information handed over from the FBI could be used in the original work, including a movie, book, or documentary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Virgo for the month of September 2022

September 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jane Fonda announces that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

September 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

HBO is celebrating the premiere of The Rings of Power by releasing an entire episode of House of the Dragon on YouTube

September 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

The Monkees drummer wants the FBI to turn over the files on the band: NPR

September 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA’s Next Generation Artemis Moon Rocket Tanks Launched for the First Time

September 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Jordan Montgomery straightens the Yankees after another tough outing

September 3, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Callisto Protocol DLC airs even though the season pass is sold out

September 3, 2022 Len Houle