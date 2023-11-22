The new look of Google Maps could frustrate drivers’ Thanksgiving travel

The old look of Google Maps featured highways and freeways that stood out in yellow compared to other roads and geography. After the update all roads became gray. Screenshot via Google Maps

Drivers using the popular platform on their holiday trips will find a new color scheme, including a different look for parks and city buildings. But it’s changes to the app’s critical road maps that have drawn the wrath of online commenters, just as California travelers begin to contend with holiday traffic.

Previously, highways and freeways were depicted in bright yellow, which stood out against a stark white grid. Now, the app displays each road in different shades of grey, with major roads like Interstate 80 and Highway 1 appearing darker and thicker than other roads.

The new look for Google Maps has arrived just as Bay Area residents prepare to travel for Thanksgiving. Screenshot via Google Maps

Renell Cooper, an employee of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, called the new look “cartographically disappointing” in an article published Monday. mail To X, formerly known as Twitter. “Major local roads and limited access highways (highways) are essentially indistinguishable,” he added. (After publishing this story, Cooper clarified that he made the post in his personal capacity.)

Others commented on the long term Competition Between Apple and Google’s navigation apps, compare how the competing services handle public transit planning, business listings and traffic forecasts, as well as how they feel to look at.

Some Googlers will likely hear about the complaints after their own leave. Google Maps Account He responded To the to request To change the colors again, type, “Thanks for the feedback, we really appreciate it! We’ll pass it on to the appropriate team.”

Have you heard of anything going on at Google or any other tech company? Contact technology reporter Stephen Council securely at [email protected] or on Signal at 628-204-5452.