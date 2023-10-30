The official Android 14 One UI 6.0 update has been released for these devices

Google officially launched Android 14 in early October, and Samsung has been adapting the new version of the operating system to Galaxy devices since August. Owners of leading and mid-range Samsung phones were able to test Android 14 through the One UI 6.0 beta program in a few countries, and the company has now finished development and begun rolling out the final version of Android 14 and One UI 6.0.

In the coming weeks and months, availability of major Android and One UI updates will gradually expand to all eligible Galaxy phones and tablets and in various countries around the world. To help you keep track of the latter and to make it easier to know if your device has received Android 14/One UI 6.0, we’ve compiled the list below.

Galaxy devices that received the Android 14 One UI 6.0 update

The list will be updated each time a One UI 6.0 update is released for a device for the first time, so you may want to bookmark it for quick access later. We must point out that the presence of a device in this list does not mean that the update is available for that device in all countries. Updates are being rolled out in phases, so it will take a few days for the device to get Android 14 everywhere, and our firmware archive can be used to see if your country has received an update.

Once the update goes live for your Galaxy phone or tablet in your country, you’ll be able to download it over the air from the device screen Settings » Software Update menu. Since this is a new major version of Android and One UI, the size of the update will be around 2-3GB, so make sure you have enough bandwidth in your mobile data plan or use a Wi-Fi connection to download.

While you wait for Android 14/One UI 6.0 to arrive on your device, check out some tips on how to prepare for the update to make the installation process as smooth and fast as possible. Also check out the video below for a summary of the new features you’ll get after installing the update.