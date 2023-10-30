October 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The official Android 14 One UI 6.0 update has been released for these devices

The official Android 14 One UI 6.0 update has been released for these devices

Len Houle October 30, 2023 2 min read

Google officially launched Android 14 in early October, and Samsung has been adapting the new version of the operating system to Galaxy devices since August. Owners of leading and mid-range Samsung phones were able to test Android 14 through the One UI 6.0 beta program in a few countries, and the company has now finished development and begun rolling out the final version of Android 14 and One UI 6.0.

In the coming weeks and months, availability of major Android and One UI updates will gradually expand to all eligible Galaxy phones and tablets and in various countries around the world. To help you keep track of the latter and to make it easier to know if your device has received Android 14/One UI 6.0, we’ve compiled the list below.

Galaxy devices that received the Android 14 One UI 6.0 update

The list will be updated each time a One UI 6.0 update is released for a device for the first time, so you may want to bookmark it for quick access later. We must point out that the presence of a device in this list does not mean that the update is available for that device in all countries. Updates are being rolled out in phases, so it will take a few days for the device to get Android 14 everywhere, and our firmware archive can be used to see if your country has received an update.

Once the update goes live for your Galaxy phone or tablet in your country, you’ll be able to download it over the air from the device screen Settings » Software Update menu. Since this is a new major version of Android and One UI, the size of the update will be around 2-3GB, so make sure you have enough bandwidth in your mobile data plan or use a Wi-Fi connection to download.

See also  Cyber ​​Monday deal: $900 off the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

While you wait for Android 14/One UI 6.0 to arrive on your device, check out some tips on how to prepare for the update to make the installation process as smooth and fast as possible. Also check out the video below for a summary of the new features you’ll get after installing the update.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Pokemon Go: All the Super Monsters and How to Catch Them

October 30, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Squishmallow is launching its first Advent calendar with 24 plush toys this holiday

October 29, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

The finals were criticized for using “terrible” AI announcers.

October 29, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Actors seal deal near final stage talks – Deadline

October 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX will try again to launch 23 Starlink satellites on October 30 after staging system aborts

October 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The official Android 14 One UI 6.0 update has been released for these devices

October 30, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Russian police take control of Russia’s Dagestan airport after anti-Israel protests

October 30, 2023 Frank Tomlinson