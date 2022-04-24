The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is “concerned” about the detention of many of its members.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
About 28% did not vote in the second round, According to our Ipsos-Sopra Steria rating. This is 2.6 points more than in the second round (25.4%) of the 2017 presidential election.
At 5 p.m., turnout in the second round was 63.23%, two points lower than in 2017. Follow us Special edition And ours Live.
A Catholic priest and nun at Saint-Pierre d’Arène Church have been stabbed several times.Nice (Alps-Maritime), by a man “Imbalance” The man, who was later arrested, was found out by a police source on France Televisions. Their main prognosis is not involved. The path of terrorism is not considered.
UN “Immediately” In Mariupol, we must allow the evacuation of about 100,000 civilians still trapped in this Ukrainian port controlled by the Russian military. Follow our lives.
The turnout in the second round of the presidential election was 26.41% at noon, according to the Interior Ministry, one point higher than in the first round. Find out Our infographics In this case.
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron both voted in Pas-de-Calais. Then they have to return to Paris, where their two election evenings will take place. Follow us Special edition And ours Live.
# President The turnout in the second round of the presidential election was 26.41% at noon, according to the Interior Ministry, one point higher than in the first round. Follow us Special edition And ours Live.
US diplomatic and security leaders are expected to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine in the Orthodox Easter Queue. France has also announced that it will supply Milan with anti-aircraft missiles and Caesar rifles.
The French were called to a referendum to choose their next president and to choose between 2017 between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. Follow us Special edition And ours Live.
⁇ PSG won its tenth French Championship titleSaint-Etienne’s record was equaled, with the best performance at the end of the smallest match (against the 1-1 lens, he finished the match in numerical low).
Belgian singer Arno, to whom we are especially indebted Whore whore Where Women by sea He passed away yesterday at the age of 72. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.
