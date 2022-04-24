The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is “concerned” about the detention of many of its members.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Once neutral, always neutral. Switzerland has vetoed the supply of Swiss ammunition to Ukraine via Germany, with the approval of the Swiss Ministry of Economy. Under Swiss law, such distribution is legally impossible and exports to countries involved in serious and protracted civil or international conflicts are prohibited.

About 28% did not vote in the second round, According to our Ipsos-Sopra Steria rating. This is 2.6 points more than in the second round (25.4%) of the 2017 presidential election.

At 5 p.m., turnout in the second round was 63.23%, two points lower than in 2017. Follow us Special edition And ours Live.

A Catholic priest and nun at Saint-Pierre d’Arène Church have been stabbed several times.Nice (Alps-Maritime), by a man “Imbalance” The man, who was later arrested, was found out by a police source on France Televisions. Their main prognosis is not involved. The path of terrorism is not considered.

UN “Immediately” In Mariupol, we must allow the evacuation of about 100,000 civilians still trapped in this Ukrainian port controlled by the Russian military. Follow our lives.

: Since the beginning of the war, the city of Slovenesk in the east of the country has been evacuated from its civilians, many of whom are fleeing the arrival of Russian troops. FranceInfo met the volunteers and they stayed there despite everything.

: Ukraine celebrates Orthodox Easter on the 60th day of the war, despite the bombings. In Q, it was saved from attacks by Russian forces. Many locals go to church to receive blessings. “In this misfortune, we need hope and happiness.”Confides one of the believers to franceinfo.

: The war in Ukraine has entered a new phase. Two months after the start of the Russian invasion, Moscow announced its intention on Friday “To establish full control over Donbass and southern Ukraine” To do “To protect a land corridor to the Crimea”. We explain to you what we know about the intensification of fighting in these areas. (Alexei Alexandrov / AB)

The turnout in the second round of the presidential election was 26.41% at noon, according to the Interior Ministry, one point higher than in the first round. Find out Our infographics In this case.

Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron both voted in Pas-de-Calais. Then they have to return to Paris, where their two election evenings will take place. Follow us Special edition And ours Live.

: OSCE Many பணிOSCE_SMM National Service members have lost their independence in Donetsk and Luhansk and are using all channels to facilitate their publication.

: Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) says “Very worried” After the arrest of some members of his mission in Ukraine. After the Russian occupation, it expelled hundreds of spectators who had been watching the ceasefire since 2014. But the Ukrainian staff remained on the spot. “A number are detained in Donetsk and Luhansk.”

: UN “Immediately” In Mariupol, we must allow the evacuation of about 100,000 civilians still trapped in this Ukrainian port controlled by the Russian military. “The fight now needs a pause to save lives. The longer we wait, the more lives will be in danger.”

US diplomatic and security leaders are expected to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine in the Orthodox Easter Queue. France has also announced that it will supply Milan with anti-aircraft missiles and Caesar rifles.

: At the end of March, the Russian army left the ruins of Kiev, Ukraine. Our special envoys went to Borodianka, where the reconstruction of the city began. “We condemn gas pipelines that could interfere with other services, demolish buildings and rebuild new ones.”, An artisan explains.

: Ten of them live in the basement of this theater by candlelight and some tin cans. “We feel a little safer”Release this man. “We’m waiting for a car to come home, but there’s a lot of explosions.” Find the report of our special correspondent Here.

: More than five million Ukrainians have already fled the war in their home country. But others cannot or will not leave. Our special envoys went to meet the residents in the basement of a theater in Rubizney in Donbass.

The French were called to a referendum to choose their next president and to choose between 2017 between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. Follow us Special edition And ours Live.

⁇ PSG won its tenth French Championship titleSaint-Etienne’s record was equaled, with the best performance at the end of the smallest match (against the 1-1 lens, he finished the match in numerical low).

Belgian singer Arno, to whom we are especially indebted Whore whore Where Women by sea He passed away yesterday at the age of 72. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.