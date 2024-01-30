The Palestinian Islamic Movement wants to negotiate a “total ceasefire”, not a “temporary ceasefire”.

This live has now ended.

Hamas wants to negotiate “Complete Armistice” A senior official of the Palestinian Islamic Movement told AFP on Monday, January 29, ahead of any agreement on the Gaza Strip with Israel. “We are above all talking about a complete and total ceasefire, not a temporary ceasefire”Taher al-Nounou, a senior Hamas official, said after a meeting in Paris this weekend between US, Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials to end fighting in the Palestinian territories.

According to Qatar, there has been “significant progress” in favor of a new ceasefire in Gaza. Qatar's prime minister announced on Monday, following meetings with US, Israeli and Egyptian officials, that a framework should be sent to the Palestinian Islamist movement to end fighting in Gaza and release Hamas prisoners. US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, Specifically for his part A “True Faith” The hostages may be released in the near future.

The European Union has called for an independent audit of UNRWA's work. “We ask them to agree to an audit carried out by independent experts selected by the European Commission”, a spokesperson for the Commission confirmed, depending on the results of the United Nations open inquiry, the UN will continue to support Palestinian refugees. The agency said it would decide whether or not to suspend its funding to UNRWA. Several states have announced they are suspending funding for the organization, which is vital to the operation of humanitarian aid in Gaza, many of whose staff have been accused by Israel of being involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Israeli army “Moving into action very soon” on the Lebanese border. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made the announcement on Monday amid daily firefights with Hezbollah. Troops stationed near the border with Gaza were reported to be leaving the area and moving to the north of the country.

The US vows to retaliate “Extremely important” after a drone strike in Jordan that killed three soldiers. “But we don't expect war with Iran” No “A Wider Conflict in the Middle East”a spokesman said Monday The White House's National Security Council. Three US soldiers were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone strike on the border between Jordan and Syria on Sunday. US President Joe Biden has accused “Iran-backed extremist groups operating in Syria and Iraq” for carrying out this attack.

At least eight people have been killed in an Israeli strike in Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) announced Monday that eight people, including pro-Iranian fighters, were killed in an Israeli strike south of Damascus. “Three Israeli Missiles Target Base of Lebanese Hezbollah and Revolutionary Guards”The ideological army of the Iranian regime, “Sayeda Zainab District”, OSDH Director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP. According to this source, the dead included two Syrians, including a bodyguard of a Revolutionary Guard.