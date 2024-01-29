According to the Ukrainian military, eight Russian drones were shot down overnight

Hungary is open to unlocking European aid for Ukraine, according to Viktor Orbán's adviser

As reported earlier, Hungarian diplomatic chief Petar Szijjardo met with his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in western Ukraine on Monday morning, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's cabinet chief Andriy Yermak said. On that daySupporting photo, confirm: “To build a better relationship, open dialogue is essential. We are ready. »

The meeting takes place ahead of the European Summit on Thursday 1stR After Budapest's recent veto, February focused on financing the country in the war, and with the aim of preparing for a meeting between the Ukrainian president and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. “Find Solutions” Their differences and “Unblock Key EU Decisions for Ukraine”According to kyiv.

Balas Orban, political adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister, announced on Monday morning In social network Hungary is ready to provide aid to Ukraine from the European Union (EU) in the amount of 50 billion euros. The latter country confirmed on Saturday that it had sent a proposal to Brussels in which it said it was open to using the budget for the aid program and issuing a general loan to finance it. “stock” are included.

Viktor Orbán decided in mid-December to veto a deal on the EU's four-year aid program for Ukraine. Despite sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Hungarian prime minister maintains relations with the Kremlin.