In Germany, the far-right AfD party faces an unexpected electoral setback

The German far-right suffered an electoral setback on Sunday, January 28, following an unprecedented level of protests in the country against its plan, although it has seemed to be on an unstoppable upward trajectory for months.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party lost its race to win a second cantonal presidency during local elections in the Saale-Orla district in eastern Germany's Thuringia. Its candidate, Uwe Thrume, received only 47.6% of the vote in Sunday's second round of voting, improving his first-round score by 1.9 points, while his conservative rival took a strong turnout and ended up with 52.4%. The AfD, which had started as a favorite, was defeated “Thanks to the mobilization of civil society”Social Democrat Georg Maier came second in the Thuringia region.

The election comes at a time of almost two weeks of large-scale demonstrations against the party and its plan, which its opponents see as racist. More than 800,000 people took to the streets throughout the weekend, particularly in Hamburg and Düsseldorf, to protest what they believe the AfD and the dangers it represents to democracy, organizers said on Sunday. Last weekend, the number of participants was estimated by organizers at 1.4 million.

This mobilization of civil society was triggered by press revelations that created an earthquake in Germany: members of the anti-immigrant and anti-establishment party AfD discussed a plan to expel foreigners late last year. “Unincorporated Citizens”.

“The Evil Genie Is Out of the Bottle”

A poll by the INSA Institute found that voting intentions for the AfD had recently fallen to 21.5%, compared to 23% previously, following the first demonstrations. events “has an effect”Herman Pinkert, director of the company, estimated in the daily Build.

Indeed, the Afd is the second most popular party in Germany, behind the conservative opposition to Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This is driven by an increase in immigration and the unpopularity of the governing coalition in power. According to the newspaper FAZWith 130 to 150 new members joining the far-right party every day, their number of activists could increase to 40,000 to 60,000 members by the end of the year.

“We must face the facts: the evil genie is out of the bottle”This week too, regret on a daily basis Die Zeit, Chancellor Olaf Scholes has so far tried to curtail the party's growth. AfD is “Danger to Democracy”and his attendance at responsibilities “Economically Destroy Germany”warned Liberal Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Sunday.

The economic world also warns of the risks associated with advancing the AfD's theses, emphasizing its need for foreign labor and international trade. The party recently called for a referendum to leave the European Union.

“People will come only if they are good with us, and only in this way will we remain attractive”Peter Adrian, president of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry DIHK, judged.

In this context, more and more voices are calling for cuts in public funding to the AfD, especially as the party is in the crosshairs of intelligence. Its regional branches in Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt were placed under surveillance due to conditions deemed too serious.