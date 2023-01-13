January 14, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Perseverance rover spots an ingenious helicopter on the dunes

Cheryl Riley January 13, 2023 3 min read

NASA’s rover has caught another glimpse of its pioneering robotic cousin.

car size perseverance Recently took a picture of cleverness A helicopter as the 4-pound (1.8 kg) rotorcraft sat over the Red Planet’s sand dunes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

JWST has just confirmed its first exoplanet, the size of Earth: ScienceAlert

January 13, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

An unusually large fossilized flower preserved in amber has been identified

January 13, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The unusually bright star attracts attention as a stellar oddity

January 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Amanda Seyfried, Evan Rachel Wood’s “Thelma & Louise” Musical Workshop

January 13, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Perseverance rover spots an ingenious helicopter on the dunes

January 13, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

2022 NFL All-Pro Team roster

January 13, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

The dream of DRM-free Steam PC games is fading away

January 13, 2023 Len Houle