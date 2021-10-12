The plane collided with a residential area, killing the UPS delivery man in the crash

Authorities say at least two people, including a UPS employee, were killed when a small plane crashed into several homes Monday in the southern California city of Sandy.
The plane crashed in a residential area in Sandy, near San Diego, on Monday afternoon, local officials said. The accident happened a few hundred meters away from a high school. Following the violent impact, a fire broke out and several houses and other vehicles were severely damaged.
In a video posted on Twitter, residents can be seen rescuing a neighbor whose house was on fire.
Sandy plane crash: Good Samaritans rescue woman from home after plane crash in East San Diego Count: Two people, including at least one UPS driver, were killed Monday when a small plane crashed into houses in the Sandy residential area of East San Diego County. , Step pic.twitter.com/8QfXrSRhCr
– World News 24 (aily DailyWorld24) October 12, 2021
According to the final report, two people were killed and two others were injured in the crash.
A UPS delivery truck was damaged in the crash. The logistics company confirmed the death of an employee in a statement.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
“Luck Nut Challenge” is Dictok’s new ultra-dangerous challenge
Eleven countries, including France, have signed a joint declaration to “push the UK to respect the Brexit agreement”.
Volcanic eruption in La Palma: The volcanic river is advancing at an insane speed of 700 meters per hour, exciting images of the flow