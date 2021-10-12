The plane collided with a residential area, killing the UPS delivery man in the crash

Authorities say at least two people, including a UPS employee, were killed when a small plane crashed into several homes Monday in the southern California city of Sandy.

The plane crashed in a residential area in Sandy, near San Diego, on Monday afternoon, local officials said. The accident happened a few hundred meters away from a high school. Following the violent impact, a fire broke out and several houses and other vehicles were severely damaged.

In a video posted on Twitter, residents can be seen rescuing a neighbor whose house was on fire.

According to the final report, two people were killed and two others were injured in the crash.

A UPS delivery truck was damaged in the crash. The logistics company confirmed the death of an employee in a statement.